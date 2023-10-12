MP Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi Mentions Her Stark Resemblance To Indira Gandhi In Mandla, Promises PESA To Woo Tribals

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Addressing public gathering in tribal-dominated Mandla on Thursday, Congress AICC national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that not only her face resembles her grandmother and India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, but also her dedication to work for the underprivileged sections of the society.

"Indira ji ensured jal, jangal and zameen (water, forest and land) to the tribals, however the BJP government has forcefully acquired your land. I assure you, Congress will restore all your rights," Gandhi said

Amid cheers by audience, Gandhi promised fair price of tendupatta at Rs 4000 per sack and implementation of PESA (Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas Act) if Congress is voted to power in Madhya Pradesh. PESA enables people of the country's Scheduled Areas to exercise self-government through traditional Gram Sabhas.

Citing examples from Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, the AICC national general secretary said that Baghel-government has branded tribal zones, which is fetching artisans and farmers handsome money.

Don't Let BJP distract you with freebies: Priyanka

Mounting an attack on the ruling BJP, Gandhi said the BJP government has deprived Madhya Pradesh tribals of forest rights. Unemployment, inflation and women crime are skyrocketing. The BJP is trying to distract the public by distributing freebies like shoes and umbrella, instead talking about development issues.

Targeting the BJP government, Gandhi said there is not even one eye doctor in Community Health Centre in Madhya Pradesh. The state has become a victim of back-to-back ghotalas (scams) especially in recruitment. Several posts are lying vacant in all departments-- 90% of posts are unoccupied in health department lone.

Caste-Census will ensure better welfare schemes for backward classes

Gandhi, further, reiterated her promise of Caste Census if Congress forms government in Madhya Pradesh. "BJP sas caste census is done to divide people. But, in reality, the caste census will help government come with appropriate welfare schemes for scheduled castes and backward classes."

She further listed the Congress' guarantees:

1. Restoration of old pension scheme

2. 1500 per month under Nari Samman

3. 500 Rs gas cylinder

4. Beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana in rural ares will get amount equivalent to Urban areas.

