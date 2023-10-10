Rahul Gandhi Cites '3rd Class Citizen Treatment' Given To Tribals During BJP Rule In Madhya Pradesh, Raises Sidhi Pee Gate

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi accused BJP government of giving "third class citizen" treatment to Tribals in the state, while addressing a gathering at Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Tuesday.

Citing the Sidhi Pee Gate incident, he said "BJP Leaders come and urinate on the face of tribals."

Mounting an attack on the state government, he said thousands of farmers have committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh during 18-year of BJP's rule and crime against women has been on a constant rise.

Gandhi further accused the BJP government of serving substandard quality food grains to Tribals. He alleged that BJP government threatened the tribals and forcefully snatched their lands.

Rahul Gandhi promised the tribals they will preserve their rights to "Jal, Zameen, Jangal" (Water, land & fores) and will return land and plots that have been forcefully acquired by the BJP government, if Congress is voted to power in upcoming elections.

'Caste Census Is Like An X-Ray That Will Expose All Problems'

Gandhi launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he talks about Pakistan and elections to distract from real issues like caste-census.

Reiterating his promise of conducting Caste Census, Gandhi assured fair participation to dalits, tribals and backward groups in the country. He said Caste census is like an X-ray that will expose the internal problems of these vulnerable groups.

Listing his guaranatees, Rahul Gandhi assured benefits Rs 1500 a month to all women, free power upto 100 units, tendu patta for Rs 4000 among others.

Notably, this is Rahul Gandhi's second visit in 10 days. On September 30, he visited Shajapur, with an eye on Malwanchal region.

Being in the hindi-belt, Madhya Pradesh is the key state for both-- Congress and BJP. And both the political parties are leaving no stone unturned to win the elections due on November 17.

