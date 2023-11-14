After-effect Of Firecrackers: AQI Remains Lower Than Last Year In Indore, But PM10 Crosses 400, PM2.5 Over 235 Mark On Diwali | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indoreans celebrated the 5-day ‘Festival of Lights’ ‘Diwali’ with enthusiasm and fervour. People burst large amount of fire- crackers to celebrate the festival eventually increasing pollution to an alarming level.

According to the report of Regional Pollution Control Office of Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board, the pollution level increased manifold on the D-day and the city recorded an alarming rise in pollution level on November 12, the Diwali night. It was also revealed that Mhow Naka area witnessed highest level of pollution this Diwali.

According to officials of pollution control board, the AQI remained low as compared to 2022 but the level of PM10 and PM2.5 reached ‘very poor condition’.

After Mhow Naka, Regal Square remained the most polluted area while Vijay Nagar was placed at No 3. Last year, Regal Square area was declared the highest polluted region on Diwali night.

SN Dwivedi, the regional officer of Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board said, ‘Not only air pollution but noise pollution also increased manifold. However, the level of pollution would decrease in couple of days.

‘Firecrackers that go up in air produce sparkling colourful lights and release several gases along with huge amount of suspended particles, scientifically known as Respirable Suspended Particulate Matter (RSPM). As a result, ambient air quality during Diwali, which measures data of SO2, NOx and RSPM, were found increased while the AQI was recorded less in comparison to last year’s tests,’ he said adding that public awareness is most important to pull down pollution while civic body was also required to take necessary steps for the same.

According to experts, the RSPM causes huge damage to trees as it blocks photosynthesis and causes respiratory problems for animals and human beings.

Standard level of RSPM is 100

On a normal day, the RSPM level was 80.33 to 200 in different parts of the city which rose above 400 on Diwali. Similar level of SO2, which is around 11.92 on normal days, increased to 35 on the day. Same was the case with NOx. As far as noise pollution is concerned, it remained almost same as compared to last year.

Level of sound pollution is highest in Indore even on normal days as compared to the standard level. The city reports 38-65 decibel of sound in different areas on a normal day. On the day of Diwali, it was recorded in the range of 76.9 decibel.

