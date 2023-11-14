 Indore Weather: Winter To Set In By Next Week
Denizens feel pinch of winter as day and night temp drops gradually

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 10:16 AM IST
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With gradual decrease in day and night temperatures, citizens have started feeling the pinch of winter.

Moreover, the effect of a low pressure area developed over Bay of Bengal, the moisture incursion took place and turned the city weather cloudy on Monday morning.

The officials of the regional meteorological department said that the drop in the temperature will continue with some fluctuation in the next couple of days.

Not only the night temperature but the day temperature will also start dropping in the coming days and will go below 28 degrees Celsius by the next week.

Weatherman added that the temperature would become stable and might increase by one or two degrees Celsius in the next couple of days but it will drop again post festivities.

The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 29.1 degrees Celsius, which was one degree Celsius below the normal, while minimum temperature was 17.4 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees Celsius above normal.

