Indore: Man Burnt While Burning Garbage, Dies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 39-year-old man died after being burned while lighting garbage outside his house in the Vijay Nagar area on Monday.

The incident happened in Badi Bhamori area on November 8 when he was burning household garbage, unaware that a plastic bottle containing petrol was also present. The petrol ignited, causing burns to his chest and face. His wife attempted to rescue him and sustained injuries.

Both were taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday afternoon even as his wife was discharged a few days ago from the hospital. The police are investigating the case and have recorded statements from family members.

According to information, the man was identified as Bharat aka Golu, a resident of Badi Bhamori. He worked in the catering business. He was doing Diwali cleaning at his house and had burnt the garbage outside his house. Both Bharat and his wife Kiran had suffered burns in the incident.

Kiran was discharged from the hospital, while Bharat died during treatment on Monday. The police are investigating the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

