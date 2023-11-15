Indore: Man Arrested For Repeatedly  Raping His Granddaughter  

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man was arrested under the POCSO Act for repeatedly raping his granddaughter in village Alwasa of Banganga police station area. He had been raping her for a year.

Banganga police said that when some people got suspicious about a twelve-year-old girl they questioned her.

The girl cried and told the people that he had been harassing her for a year and had also done wrong things. Her mother works in a hospital and had left her with her maternal grandparents.

During this, her maternal grandfather raped her. When the police got the girl medically examined, rape was confirmed.