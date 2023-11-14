Indore: Man Killed, Wife Sustains Injuries As Car Hits Two-Wheeler 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 52-year-old man was killed and his 42-year-old wife sustained injuries after their two-wheeler collided with an unknown car in the Hira Nagar police station area late on Monday.

The accident happened near Tempo stand on Kushabhau Thakre Marg around 12:30 am when they were returning to their house from a relative's house in Annapurna area. They were taken to hospital where he succumbed to injuries around 3 am.

The police are gathering information about the unknown car and the errant driver. According to police, Rajesh Pal and his wife Nilesh Pal, residents of Maa Sharda Nagar, were returning to their house from Annapurna area late on Monday.

Their two-wheeler collided head-on with an unknown white coloured car coming from MR10 side, said the wife of the deceased. Rajesh sustained severe head injuries which might be the reason for his death.

His wife was admitted to the hospital where she is out of danger. Rajesh’s son Harshid said that Rajesh was the owner of a stationery shop. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The police launched an investigation into the case and examined CCTV footage near the spot to gather information about the car and the errant driver. The police conducted the post-mortem of the deceased and handed over the body to the family members.

