 Bhopal News: Gold Worth ₹25 Lakh Stolen From NGO Official’s House
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Gold Worth ₹25 Lakh Stolen From NGO Official’s House

Bhopal News: Gold Worth ₹25 Lakh Stolen From NGO Official’s House

Gold worth around Rs 25 lakh was stolen from the residence of an NGO associate director under Kamla Nagar police station limits. The theft came to light just before Diwali when the woman discovered that two gold biscuits kept in her bedroom locker were missing.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 09:17 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Gold Worth ₹25 Lakh Stolen From NGO Official’s House | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gold worth around Rs 25 lakh was stolen from the residence of an NGO associate director under Kamla Nagar police station limits. The theft came to light just before Diwali when the woman discovered that two gold biscuits kept in her bedroom locker were missing.

After preliminary investigation, police registered an FIR on Thursday. Based on suspicion, three domestic helpers employed at her house were detained for questioning.

Read Also
MP Shocker: Dirty Tables, Oil-Stained Oven... Inspection Exposes Unhygienic Kitchen Of Jabalpur...
article-image

According to the complainant, Nirvata Raghuvanshi who lives in Gomti Colony had received the two gold biscuits from her mother two months ago as part of her share in family property. She had kept them safely in a locker in her bedroom.

Before Diwali, Raghuvanshi planned to get jewellery made from the gold and checked the locker but find the biscuits missing. She then submitted a written complaint at Kamla Nagar police station.

FPJ Shorts
SBI PO Main Result 2025 Declared At sbi.co.in; Direct Link Here
SBI PO Main Result 2025 Declared At sbi.co.in; Direct Link Here
Sensex Tanks 631.93 Points To 82,679.08, Nifty 184.55
Sensex Tanks 631.93 Points To 82,679.08, Nifty 184.55
Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman Birth Anniversary: A Man of Science Known For His 'Legacy'
Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman Birth Anniversary: A Man of Science Known For His 'Legacy'
IBBI Directs Insolvency Professionals To File Applications Before Special Courts Under The Prevention Of Money Laundering Act
IBBI Directs Insolvency Professionals To File Applications Before Special Courts Under The Prevention Of Money Laundering Act

In-charge at Kamla Nagar police station incharge Nirupa Pandey said that three maid servants were named as suspects in the FIR. They are being questioned in this connection, she added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Gold Worth ₹25 Lakh Stolen From NGO Official’s House

Bhopal News: Gold Worth ₹25 Lakh Stolen From NGO Official’s House

MP News: Cyber Alert: Fake PM Awas, PM Kisan APK Files Are New Fraud Bait

MP News: Cyber Alert: Fake PM Awas, PM Kisan APK Files Are New Fraud Bait

Bhopal News: BMC Under Fire Over ‘Kachra Cafes’ On Govt Land Without Approvals

Bhopal News: BMC Under Fire Over ‘Kachra Cafes’ On Govt Land Without Approvals

Bhopal News: Stone Pelting Sparks Tension In Bairagarh, Police Restore Calm

Bhopal News: Stone Pelting Sparks Tension In Bairagarh, Police Restore Calm

Bhopal News: CMHO Docks 7 Days’ Pay, Warns Absent Doctors

Bhopal News: CMHO Docks 7 Days’ Pay, Warns Absent Doctors