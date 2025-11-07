Bhopal News: Gold Worth ₹25 Lakh Stolen From NGO Official’s House | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gold worth around Rs 25 lakh was stolen from the residence of an NGO associate director under Kamla Nagar police station limits. The theft came to light just before Diwali when the woman discovered that two gold biscuits kept in her bedroom locker were missing.

After preliminary investigation, police registered an FIR on Thursday. Based on suspicion, three domestic helpers employed at her house were detained for questioning.

According to the complainant, Nirvata Raghuvanshi who lives in Gomti Colony had received the two gold biscuits from her mother two months ago as part of her share in family property. She had kept them safely in a locker in her bedroom.

Before Diwali, Raghuvanshi planned to get jewellery made from the gold and checked the locker but find the biscuits missing. She then submitted a written complaint at Kamla Nagar police station.

In-charge at Kamla Nagar police station incharge Nirupa Pandey said that three maid servants were named as suspects in the FIR. They are being questioned in this connection, she added.