 MP Elections 2023: 'Scindia Betrayed Gwalior-Chambal,' Priyanka Gandhi Hits Out At 'Maharaj' In His Fort On Last Day Of Campaigning (WATCH)
Scindia ji might be shorter in stature, but what an ego! We were working in UP, and workers had to address them as 'Maharaj-Maharaj, Priyanka takes a jibe Scindia

Wednesday, November 15, 2023
article-image

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Addressing an election rally in Datia on Wednesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi came down heavily on Union Minister and former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia for toppling the public-elected Nath-government in Madhya Pradesh in 2020.

"Scindia ne Chambal ko dhokha diya hai...He has maintained his family tradition well. He betrayed the people of Gwalior-Chambal. He stabbed you in the back. Modi ji gathered cowards and traitors worldwide into his party," Gandhi said.

Continuing her attack on the 'Maharaj', Gandhi said "BJP leaders are peculiar. Our dear Scindia ji might be shorter in stature, but what an ego! We were working in UP, and workers had to address them as 'Maharaj-Maharaj."

Priyanka Gandhi will also address a rally in Sidhi. This marks her 6th visit to Madhya Pradesh after the announcement of elections on October 9.

In the speech Gandhi took a dig at the Home Minister, accusing him of spending his days watching movies and being more focused on fashion than governance.

Injecting humor into her address, she playfully mocked actor-politician Shivraj Singh Chouhan's acting skills, suggesting “even Amitabh Bachchan might lose his ears in acting but excels in taking on challenging roles effectively when it comes to work”.

Turning her attention to Prime Minister Modi, she criticized him for being the first Prime Minister to be troubled by his own pain, citing his statements about receiving numerous abuses. She likened his demeanor to Salman Khan in a film and humorously proposed naming the movie "Mere Naam."

Further, Priyanka Gandhi questioned the timing of the Laadli Behna Yojana announcement, stating that the BJP believes they can deceive the public. She highlighted the scheme's promise of creating 21 jobs in 18 years, asserting skepticism about its practicality and authenticity.

Gandhi assured the people of Madhya Pradesh of:

-        Reintroduce the Old Pension Scheme.

-        Deposit Rs 1500 every month into women's accounts.

-        Provide LPG cylinders at Rs 500.

-        Offer 100 free electricity units and halve the bill for 200 units.

-        Waive off farmers' loans.

-        Increase the pension for the differently-abled.

