MP: 'Attempt To Malign Sikhs,' BJP Leader Slams Canadian Bizman Accusing 'Gurudwaras' Of Transferring Money For Union Minister Narendra Tomar's Son

Manjinder Singh Sirsa (L), Jagmandeep Singh (R) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Sikh member of Bharatiya Janata Party came into defence after a Canadian businessman claimed involvement of 'Gurudwaras' in Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s son alleged money laundering case.

A day after Canadian businessman Jagmandeep Singh released his video, exposing all details about multiple cash deals of Tomar's son Devendra Pratap claiming alleged involvement of 'Gurudwaras', BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa has termed the video as 'fake'. He called it 'an attempt to malign' image of Sikh community. Further, Birsa said that the accounts of Gurudwaras are completely transparent and can be checked anytime.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Sirsa wrote, “All those who are circulating the unverified claims made in a viral video must understand that the annual budget of DSGMC (Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee) is nearly Rs 130 Cr & that video talks of Rs 10,000 Cr transfer. The video is fake from the word go!!”

All those who are circulating the unverified claims made in a viral video must understand that the annual budget of DSGMC is nearly ₹130 Cr & that video talks of ₹10,000 Cr transfer.

The video is fake from the word go!!



Gurudwara Accounts are totally transparent & can be… pic.twitter.com/VvinqCJjxn — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 15, 2023

Threatening to file a defamation case, Sirsa further added, “Gurudwara Accounts are totally transparent & can be checked by anyone. Such planted videos attack the faith of people and are meant to weaken our Gurdwara Institutions. I would file a case of defamation against anyone/everyone belittling the Gurdwara Institutions through fake videos.”

Transactions made through Gurdwara committe: Jagmandeep Singh

In the video released on Tuesday, Jagmandeep Singh had exposed Devendra Pratap’s alleged involvement in cash and land deals stretching upto Rs 10,000 crores. He said that the transactions were made via a resident of a Gurudwara committee to evade the radar of economic intelligence bodies, while showing the pictures of bank transactions and chats on his mobile phone as a proof.

The video(s) released by the Congress, ahead of the Madhya Pradesh poll is an attempt to malign the Sikh community and tarnish the sanctity of Gurdwaras.



This is also an attempt to shield Kamalnath, Congress’s CM candidate in Madhya Pradesh, who is an accused in the 1984 Sikh… https://t.co/10Xc9fgOQo — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 15, 2023

Malviya attacks Kamal Nath

Meanwhile, BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya reposted Sirsa’s post and attacked former chief minister Kamal Nath for 1984 Sikh riots. He called the viral videos an attempt to malign the Sikh community.

“The video(s) released by the Congress, ahead of the Madhya Pradesh poll is an attempt to malign the Sikh community and tarnish the sanctity of Gurdwaras.This is also an attempt to shield Kamalnath, Congress’s CM candidate in Madhya Pradesh, who is an accused in the 1984 Sikh genocide and is being investigated for his role in killing innocent Sikhs outside Gurdwara Rakabganj Sahib. Several eye witnesses have corroborated,” Malviya wrote on X.

“It is disappointing to see the Congress’s Dirty Tricks Department stoop so low and attempt to defile the institution of Gurdwaras,” he added.

नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर के बेटे देवेंद्र तोमर के करोड़ों का लेनदेन करते वायरल वीडियो मामले में नया खुलासा हुआ है। वीडियो कॉल पर मंत्री पुत्र से बात कर रहे शख़्स ने नया वीडियो जारी कर पूरी बातचीत की पुष्टि की है।



यह पूरा मामला 100 या 500 करोड़ का नहीं बल्कि 10000 करोड़ का होना बताया जा… pic.twitter.com/OdBVoot6bR — MP Congress (@INCMP) November 14, 2023

Tomar calls it conspiracy

Notably, two clips had surfaced on social media last week, where Devendra Pratap Tomar can be seen talking to Jagmaneep Singh on a video call. The duo were seen discussing transferring of cash worth crores of rupees. The videos have caused political turmoil in the poll-bound state.

While the Congress is demanding a probe into the matter by ED, CBI and Income Tax department, minister Narendra Tomar has called the video fake and a well-planned conspiracy by the opposition.

