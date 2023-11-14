MP Elections 2023: Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Calls Son’s ‘Cash Deal’ Viral Video ‘A Well-Planned Conspiracy'

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Reacting to son’s leaked clips showing his alleged involvement in cash deals worth rupees thousands of crores, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the videos were fake and it is a well-planned conspiracy by the opposition to mislead the public.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Earlier, my son Devendra Pratap Singh Tomar had also demanded police investigation in the matter. Today, again I demand from the agencies for CFSL investigation of this video, so that the truth can come out and the conspiracy can be exposed, “ the Union Minister said.

A third video regarding the alleged involvement of Devendra Pratap—son of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, in multiple cash deals and money laundering surfaced on Tuesday evening--two days before Madhya Pradesh goes to polls.

Notably, earlier a shocking video went viral on social media where the elder son of Union Minister Tomar --Devendra Pratap Singh was allegedly heard discussing transactions of hundreds of crores of rupees on Monday, causing a stir in the political circles.

In the clip, Devendra was heard talking on a video call with a man--believed to be his agent, seeking transfer of crores of money from mining and land businessmen from Rajasthan and Mohali.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)