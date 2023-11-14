Bhopal: CM Chouhan Distributes Voter Slips In Shymala Hills, Urges People To Cast Votes In MP Assembly Polls

ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan distributed voter slips to residents of Shymala Hills locality in Bhopal on Tuesday. Chouhan urged the voters to exercise their franchise in the upcoming state assembly polls scheduled to be held on November 17.

Blurring the political lines, the BJP leader also visited the residence of Congress leader Govind Goyal in the Shymala Hills locality, handed him over the voter slip and urged him to cast the vote.

'Cast votes in your favour'

Speaking on the occasion, CM Chouhan said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party is starting the work of distributing voter slips to citizens from today. With the slip, the voters get information about their polling booth. Along with this, we are also interacting and requesting them to cast their vote in the upcoming polls for further prosperity and development of Madhya Pradesh." He also said that he requested the voters to cast the vote in their favour on the occasion.

"Today I interacted with the voters along with the BJP candidate here, distributed slips and requested them to vote for the BJP," Chouhan added.

After the elections on Friday, the counting of votes will take place on December 3 for the 230 member assembly.

More than 5 crore voters

Notably, the last state assembly polls in 2018 saw the Congress coming to power, with veteran leader Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister. Nonetheless, a political upheaval rocked the state in 2020 after then-Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to the saffron camp.

The Congress government fell after being reduced to a minority and the BJP formed the government, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as chief minister.

This time the state assembly elections have 64523 Polling booths in the state while there are 53987876 eligible voters in the state.

