MP: Canadian Bizman Claims Union Minister Narendra Tomar's Son Involved In Cash Deals Worth ₹10k Crore, Shows Screenshots As Proofs; (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A third video regarding the alleged involvement of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s son Devendra Pratap in hefty cash deals and money laundering has come to fore on Tuesday evening--barely 40 hours before state goes to polls.

A businessman from Canada Jagmandeep Singh, who was seen interacting with the minister’s son in earlier leaked phone clips, has posted his video on social media. In the video, he has exposed Devendra Pratap’s alleged involvement in cash and land deals stretching upto Rs 10,000 crores. He said that the transactions were made via a resident of a Gurudwara committee to evade the radar of economic intelligence bodies, while showing the pictures of bank transactions and chats on his mobile phone as a proof.

Jagmandeep has also claimed involvement of Devendra Pratap’s wife Harshini Tomar in the money laundering. “A land worth Rs 100 crores has been purchased in the name of Harshini ji, via benami companies” as he showed the screenshots of his chat with her.

नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर के बेटे देवेंद्र तोमर के करोड़ों का लेनदेन करते वायरल वीडियो मामले में नया खुलासा हुआ है। वीडियो कॉल पर मंत्री पुत्र से बात कर रहे शख़्स ने नया वीडियो जारी कर पूरी बातचीत की पुष्टि की है।



यह पूरा मामला 100 या 500 करोड़ का नहीं बल्कि 10000 करोड़ का होना बताया जा… pic.twitter.com/OdBVoot6bR — MP Congress (@INCMP) November 14, 2023

The opposition Congress shared the video on X, accusing BJP of corruption.

It wrote, "A new revelation has come to light in the viral video case of Narendra Singh Tomar's son Devendra Tomar making transactions worth crores. The person who was talking to the minister's son on video call has confirmed the entire conversation by releasing a new video. This whole matter is said to be not worth Rs 100 or Rs 500 crore but Rs 10000 crore. Narendra Singh Tomar's son has also purchased 100 acres of land abroad for hemp cultivation. Both the previously viral videos are absolutely correct. This video has exposed the biggest corruption of a BJP Union Minister. Shivraj ji, Now why don't you answer…say something!

"BJP means corruption,” the caption concluded.

Notably, two clips had surfaced on social media lask week, where Devendra Pratap Tomar can be seen talking to Jagmaneep Singh on a video call. The duo were seen discussing transferring of cash worth Rs 100 crores.

When media sought answers from Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, he refused to comment.

