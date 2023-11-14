 MP Elections 2023: Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Dodges Question On Son’s 'Cash Deal' Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Elections 2023: Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Dodges Question On Son’s 'Cash Deal' Viral Video

MP Elections 2023: Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Dodges Question On Son’s 'Cash Deal' Viral Video

The union minister was in Gwalior on Tuesday to address a public meeting for BJP candidate Bharat Singh Kushwaha when he was seen pushing away all the media mics and rushing towards his car when asked about his son’s viral video.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar avoided media queries regarding the viral video in which his son Devendra Pratap was seen discussing cash dealings worth hundreds of crores of rupees at the peak poll time. The union minister was in Gwalior on Tuesday to address a public meeting for BJP candidate Bharat Singh Kushwaha when he was seen pushing away all the media mics and rushing towards his car when asked about his son’s viral video. 

Tomar was addressing a public gathering in Hirapur and discussed the policies of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in detail. He also urged people to vote for BJP in the assembly elections to be held on Friday (November 17). However, as soon as the meeting ended and the reporters started swarming him for his statement on Devendra Tomar’s money dealing case he immediately left the spot.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: 600 Sarees Worth Rs 75k Seized In Jabalpur Raid, BJP Accuses Congress Of Bribing...
article-image

According to the onlookers, the minister did not even look back and headed towards his helicopter with his car. 

2 videos in public so far

Notably, there is political turmoil in Madhya Pradesh ahead of elections after a video of Narendra Singh Tomar's elder son Devendra Pratap Singh Tomar talking to a broker went viral earlier this month. In the viral video, Devendra was seen discussing a transaction worth Rs 100 crore from someone called ‘Tyagi. 

If this was not enough, on Monday another video came to fore in which Devendra alias Ramu Bhaiya can be seen talking to a broker about transactions from Chandigarh.

The opposition Congress has come at the saffron party with all guns blazing and has demanded a probe from CBI, ED and Income Tax department. It has also questioned the silence of PM Modi on the whole matter.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: 'BJP Misusing Ram Lalla's Name In Poll Campaigning', Sanjay Raut Reacts On Amit...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Youths Attack Jabalpur Couple With Swords After Dispute Over Diwali Crackers; Shocking Visuals...

MP: Youths Attack Jabalpur Couple With Swords After Dispute Over Diwali Crackers; Shocking Visuals...

MP Elections 2023: Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Dodges Question On Son’s 'Cash Deal' Viral...

MP Elections 2023: Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Dodges Question On Son’s 'Cash Deal' Viral...

MP Elections 2023: BJP Toppled Cong Govt In 2020 By Purchasing MLAs, Says Rahul Gandhi, Claims To...

MP Elections 2023: BJP Toppled Cong Govt In 2020 By Purchasing MLAs, Says Rahul Gandhi, Claims To...

MP Accident: Chartered Bus Carrying Passengers From Sagar To Bhopal Rams Into Bolero

MP Accident: Chartered Bus Carrying Passengers From Sagar To Bhopal Rams Into Bolero

Raisen Keeps Madhya Pradesh’s 80-Year-Old Diwali Tradition Of Buffalo Fight Still Alive (WATCH)

Raisen Keeps Madhya Pradesh’s 80-Year-Old Diwali Tradition Of Buffalo Fight Still Alive (WATCH)