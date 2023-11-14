MP Elections 2023: 600 Sarees Worth Rs 75k Seized In Jabalpur Raid, BJP Accuses Congress Of Bribing Voters

FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur police have recovered over 600 sarees from a house during a raid on Tuesday. According to police, the value of the seized sarees is around Rs 75,000 and they were to be distributed among the voters to bribe them for MP assembly elections.

BJP workers also reached the spot and accused the Congress candidate of distributing the sarees.

Notably, on Monday, a video of Samajwadi Party candidate from Budhni, Mirchi Baba distributing sarees among voters also went viral. He was seen distributing sarees during a public meeting. The act is a violation of Model Code of Conduct.

More details in the matter are awaited.