 MP Elections 2023: 600 Sarees Worth Rs 75k Seized In Jabalpur Raid, BJP Accuses Congress Of Bribing Voters
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Elections 2023: 600 Sarees Worth Rs 75k Seized In Jabalpur Raid, BJP Accuses Congress Of Bribing Voters

MP Elections 2023: 600 Sarees Worth Rs 75k Seized In Jabalpur Raid, BJP Accuses Congress Of Bribing Voters

According to police, the value of the seized sarees is around Rs 75,000 and they were to be distributed among the voters to bribe them for MP assembly elections.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 02:44 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur police have recovered over 600 sarees from a house during a raid on Tuesday. According to police, the value of the seized sarees is around Rs 75,000 and they were to be distributed among the voters to bribe them for MP assembly elections. 

BJP workers also reached the spot and accused the Congress candidate of distributing the sarees. 

Notably, on Monday, a video of Samajwadi Party candidate from Budhni, Mirchi Baba distributing sarees among voters also went viral. He was seen distributing sarees during a public meeting. The act is a violation of Model Code of Conduct. 

More details in the matter are awaited. 

Read Also
Bhopal: CM Chouhan Distributes Voter Slips In Shymala Hills, Urges People To Cast Votes In MP...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Raisen Keeps Madhya Pradesh’s 80-Year-Old Diwali Tradition Of Buffalo Fight Still Alive (WATCH)

Raisen Keeps Madhya Pradesh’s 80-Year-Old Diwali Tradition Of Buffalo Fight Still Alive (WATCH)

MP Elections 2023: 600 Sarees Worth Rs 75k Seized In Jabalpur Raid, BJP Accuses Congress Of Bribing...

MP Elections 2023: 600 Sarees Worth Rs 75k Seized In Jabalpur Raid, BJP Accuses Congress Of Bribing...

AIIMS-Bhopal Offers Kadhai Paneer, Kheer To Patients As Diwali-Special Lunch

AIIMS-Bhopal Offers Kadhai Paneer, Kheer To Patients As Diwali-Special Lunch

MP Elections 2023: PM Modi Raises Kashmir, Ayodhya Ram Mandir To Appease Public In Betul

MP Elections 2023: PM Modi Raises Kashmir, Ayodhya Ram Mandir To Appease Public In Betul

MP Elections 2023: Congress Leader Gets 'Death Threat' From BJP Candidate's Mobile Over Campaigning...

MP Elections 2023: Congress Leader Gets 'Death Threat' From BJP Candidate's Mobile Over Campaigning...