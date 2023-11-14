 MP Elections 2023: 'BJP Misusing Ram Lalla's Name In Poll Campaigning', Sanjay Raut Reacts On Amit Shah's 'Free Ayodhya Darshan' Remarks
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Elections 2023: 'BJP Misusing Ram Lalla's Name In Poll Campaigning', Sanjay Raut Reacts On Amit Shah's 'Free Ayodhya Darshan' Remarks

MP Elections 2023: 'BJP Misusing Ram Lalla's Name In Poll Campaigning', Sanjay Raut Reacts On Amit Shah's 'Free Ayodhya Darshan' Remarks

Sanjay Raut demands strict action from Election Commission

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Slamming the BJP over constant 'misuse' of Lord Ram in its election campaign, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut questioned whether the saffron party is the owner of Ram Lalla Mandir.

While addressing a public gathering in Guna on Monday, Union Home Minister had Amit Shah promised free of Rama Lalla darsharn in Ayodhya if the party is voted to power in Madhya Pradesh.

To this, Raut said,"I read the statement of Amit Shah. In some meeting, he announced that if the BJP government is formed in Madhya Pradesh then the people will be given the darshan of Ram Lalla for free. The entire nation worships Lord Ram, however, the BJP is misusing the god's name in their election campaign. Does this mean if the people of Madhya Pradesh defeat BJP, then people will be stopped from going to see Ram Lalla. What kind of politics is going on in our country?"

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi’s Bhopal Roadshow A Massive Hit As Thousands Throng The Rally
article-image

Raut, further, demanded apology from the BJP leaders and action from the Election Commission. "From Amit Shah to PM Modi, the BJP is accusing Congress of hindering construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. BJP should apologize for the way issues are being raised in the campaign. Have you become the owner of Ram Lalla or has Ram Lalla appointed you as an agent? This is a very serious matter. Election Commission must take a strict action," Sanjay Raut added.

Read Also
MP Election 2023: 29 Parties Set Eye On One Seat Each, 24 Vie For Two
article-image

Speaking on the status of the INDIA bloc, Raut said that after the election in 5 states, all the leaders will sit once again and discuss about the complaints. "A few incidents were reported during the assembly elections. Once the elections are over, we will hold a meeting to discuss and resolve these. However, I have repeatedly emphasised that INDIA Alliance has been made for the Lok Sabha elections," he said

Read Also
MP Election 2023: "Kursi Girti Hai Toh Gir Jaye", Nath Reveals His Stance When BJP Toppled Congress...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Elections 2023: 'BJP Misusing Ram Lalla's Name In Poll Campaigning', Sanjay Raut Reacts On Amit...

MP Elections 2023: 'BJP Misusing Ram Lalla's Name In Poll Campaigning', Sanjay Raut Reacts On Amit...

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Distributes Voter Slips In Shymala Hills, Urges People To Cast Votes In MP...

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Distributes Voter Slips In Shymala Hills, Urges People To Cast Votes In MP...

MP Elections 2023: Congress, BJP Look For Pole Position In Chhindwara; Will Kamal Trump 'Kamal' In...

MP Elections 2023: Congress, BJP Look For Pole Position In Chhindwara; Will Kamal Trump 'Kamal' In...

Congress Looks For Rahul Footprint On MP Assembly Seats Covered By His Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress Looks For Rahul Footprint On MP Assembly Seats Covered By His Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress Has Stooped To Low Level Of Campaign: Bhupendra  

Congress Has Stooped To Low Level Of Campaign: Bhupendra  