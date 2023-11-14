MP Elections 2023: 'BJP Misusing Ram Lalla's Name In Poll Campaigning', Sanjay Raut Reacts On Amit Shah's 'Free Ayodhya Darshan' Remarks

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Slamming the BJP over constant 'misuse' of Lord Ram in its election campaign, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut questioned whether the saffron party is the owner of Ram Lalla Mandir.

While addressing a public gathering in Guna on Monday, Union Home Minister had Amit Shah promised free of Rama Lalla darsharn in Ayodhya if the party is voted to power in Madhya Pradesh.

To this, Raut said,"I read the statement of Amit Shah. In some meeting, he announced that if the BJP government is formed in Madhya Pradesh then the people will be given the darshan of Ram Lalla for free. The entire nation worships Lord Ram, however, the BJP is misusing the god's name in their election campaign. Does this mean if the people of Madhya Pradesh defeat BJP, then people will be stopped from going to see Ram Lalla. What kind of politics is going on in our country?"

Raut, further, demanded apology from the BJP leaders and action from the Election Commission. "From Amit Shah to PM Modi, the BJP is accusing Congress of hindering construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. BJP should apologize for the way issues are being raised in the campaign. Have you become the owner of Ram Lalla or has Ram Lalla appointed you as an agent? This is a very serious matter. Election Commission must take a strict action," Sanjay Raut added.

Speaking on the status of the INDIA bloc, Raut said that after the election in 5 states, all the leaders will sit once again and discuss about the complaints. "A few incidents were reported during the assembly elections. Once the elections are over, we will hold a meeting to discuss and resolve these. However, I have repeatedly emphasised that INDIA Alliance has been made for the Lok Sabha elections," he said

