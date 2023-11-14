MP Election 2023: 29 Parties Set Eye On One Seat Each, 24 Vie For Two

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the stage is set for a dynamic showdown between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress, the political arena is vibrant as a total of 103 parties have thrown their hat in the ring in the impending state assembly elections.

Notably, 29 parties have fielded only one candidate each, while 24 others have nominated two candidates each. While the two arch-rivals BJP and Congress are contesting all 230 seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP), hopeful of getting their share in the pie, are contesting elections on 181 and 72 seats respectively.

Likewise, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) and AIMIM of Asaduddin Owaisi have also fielded candidates hoping to open their accounts in Madhya Pradesh Assembly. AAP is eyeing a significant stake by contesting on 66 seats, ASP (KR) has given tickets to 86 candidates, while AIMIM has fielded candidates on only four seats, including Burhanpur.

The presence of AIMIM candidate Nafees Mansha has disrupted political equations in Burhanpur, a Muslim-dominated constituency in Western Madhya Pradesh. In the ensuing assembly elections, a total of 2,533 candidates have stepped into the fray. Among them, 1,367 are affiliated with political parties, while 1,166 have chosen the independent route. Notably, the spectrum includes 252 women candidates, alongside one representation from the third gender, contributing to the election's rich tapestry.

Third Gender contesting on APP ticket from Malhara

Aam Aadmi Party has given ticket to Chanda, a third gender, from Malhara constituency in Chhatarpur district. Sitting MLA from this seat is a minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, Pradyuman Singh Lodhi, who is taking on Sadhvi Ram Siya Bharti of Congress. While Lakhan Ramtoria is contesting on BSP’s ticket, newly founded Vindhya Janta Party and Bharatiya Shakti Chetna party have also fielded candidates from this seat. Besides, nine independents are also contesting election from Malhara.

Only one candidate each from 29 parties

There are a total of 29 parties across the state that have fielded one candidate each in the elections. Rashtriya Krantikari Samajwadi Party has fielded candidates in Sheopur, Vikas India Party in Mehgaon, Bhartiya Swarnim Yug Party in Ratlam City, Bhartiya Samajik Party in Jobat, Janhit Kisan Party in Rajpur, Rashtriya Pratibha Party in Vidisha, Ahinsa Samaj Party in Chhindwara, Prahar Janshakti Party in Bhainsdehi, Samajwadi Jan Parishad in Seoni-Malwa, Sanyukt Kranti Party in Barghat, Navodaya Jantantrik Party in Seoni, Smart Indians Party in Lakhnadon. Besides, Proutist Bloc (India) has fielded candidates in Lanji, Narmadakhand Navnirman Sena in Dindori, Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) in Shahpura, Akhand Bharat Chetna Dal in Jabalpur Cantt., Rashtriya Rakshak Morcha in Dabra, Swatantra Jantaraj Party in Gwalior, Adarshwaadi Congress Party in Vijayraghavgarh, Bhartiya Krantisangh Party in Devsar, Akhil Bhartiya Apna Dal in Amarpatan. Likewise, Satyanishth Jan Sewak Party has fielded candidates in Chitrakoot, Rashtriya Jansanchar Dal in Pawai, Bhartiya Ganrajya Party in Pawai, Sainik Samaj Party in Niwari, Samajwadi Aam Janata Dal in Bijawar, Loktanter Suraksha Party in Khargapur, Bharastachar Apraadh Mukt Nyay Dal in Jatara and Malwa Congress in Rajnagar.

24 Parties with 2 candidates each

Bhartiya Tribal Party, Azad Samaj Party, Rashtriya Jan Awaz Party, Jai Lok Party, Rashtriya Navjagran Party, Janseva Gondwana Party, Bhartiya Veer Dal, Sarvadharam Party (Madhya Pradesh), Madhya Pradesh Jan Vikas Party, Jan Sewa Driver Party, Rashtriya Mahan Gantantra Party, Bahujan Gondwana Party, Nyaydharmsabha, National Jagaran Party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Ambedkarite Party of India, Rashtra Nirman Party, National Youth Party, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, Lok Samaj Party, Loktantrik Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Samanta Dal, Samata Samadhan Party and Bharatiya Majdoor Janta Party.

Top-10 parties with highest number of candidates

BJP -- 230

Cong -- 230

Bahujan Samaj Party -- 181

Aazad Samaj Party -- 86

Samajwadi Party -- 72

Bharatiya Shakti Chetna Party -- 52

Aam Aadmi Party -- 66

Gondwana Gantantra Party -- 37

Jan Adhikar Party -- 35

People's Party of India (Democratic) -- 33

