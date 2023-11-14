MP Election 2023: 'Countrymen's Love Shatters Abuses Of Congress,' Says PM In Barwani

ANI

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): In the run-up to the Madhya Pradesh elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that while the countrymen love him, the Congress is bent on abusing him, but they may abuse him as much as they want because the countrymen's love for him shatters their abuses.

"Modi catches them (Congress) and seizes their ill-gotten wealth. Do you think they (Congress) should be taken to justice? You love me, and they abuse me. They may abuse me as much as they want, but your love shatters their abuses," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while campaigning in Barwani.

Pointing out the proceeds of crime that are being unearthed in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan through the various central probe agencies, the PM questioned that if these are hard- earned, honest money, they should not be hiding the proceeds under their mattress.

"Look at Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and see how the piles of notes earned through Congress' "kaali kamai" are being unearthed every day. Is this hard-earned, honest money? If so, why do you need to hide it under the mattress?" he questioned.

Modi said that the election will decide the "bright future" of Madhya Pradesh and is not just limited to the tussle between the BJP and the Congress.

"This election is not between BJP and Congress. It is going to decide the future of Madhya Pradesh. Congress leaders are responsible for pushing MP into a dark well. On the other side, there is BJP, which has pulled MP out of the darkness. The Congress wants to capture MP only to fill its empty coffers," the PM said.

Modi said that the BJP wants to take forward its mission of & 'Nation First'. "On one side, there is Congress' character and on the other side there is BJP that wants to take forward its pledge of service and its mission of 'Nation First'," he said.

Explaining further, Modi said, "Look at our priority. Such a massive election is here, I have to visit several locations, but I went to the Jawans at the border yesterday to celebrate Diwali...Two days later, I am going to Jharkhand to the village of Birsa Munda. This is our priority." The PM also guaranteed that all the promises made to the people will be fulfilled and this is his guarantee to the people of Madhya Pradesh.

"It is BJP's track record that it does whatever it says. Write down my words, all promises made to you will be fulfilled. This is Modi's guarantee," he said.

The Prime Minister said that his government has declared the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

"Two days from now, on November 15, is the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. It is the pride of BJP Government that we had the opportunity to declare this the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas," he said.

Continuing his attack on the Congress for neglecting thetribal community, Modi said, "For hundreds of years, our tribal community has made India capable; it has secured and enriched our culture. In the freedom struggle, tribal warriors and freedom fighters made great contributions. Janjatiya Gaurav Divas is a big day to remember this.

The tribal community was neglected by the Congress government, and the BJP has worked to give due respect to them." The Prime Minister also added that on his visit to Birsa Munda's village, he is going to announce a big scheme for the country's tribal population. Government sources said that Narendra Modi will launch the PM PVTG (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal

Groups) Development Mission on that day.

"The day after tomorrow, I am visiting Birsa Munda's village. From there I am going to announce a big scheme for the country's Adivasis," he said.

Madhya Pradesh is set to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

