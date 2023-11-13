Electoral Landscape Of Shajapur-ShajapurDists: Will Modi Magic Work In Evenly Balanced Shajapur, Agar?

A big banner of BJP candidate Inder Singh Parmar on the main Azad Square in Shujalpur. | FP Photo

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Sandeep Dhakad, who owns a shop at famous Tanki Chauhara in Shajapur city, clearly sees the wave of Congress in the state and claims that the grand old party is going to win all three seats in the district.

What’s crystal clear to Sandeep is not visible to his neighbour Naresh Patidar, who runs a hardware shop. “I can’t see or sense any wave in this election. For me, it’s a close fight between BJP and Congress with the latter having a slight edge on Shajapur seat,” he said.

Most of the people, with whom this correspondent talked to during his visit to Shajapur, agreed more with Patidar. They were of the view that the inclination of voters could be gauged only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Shajapur. Modi is quite popular in Shajapur where nine out of 10 people say that they will vote for BJP in 2024 parliamentary polls.

Shajapur comprises three constituencies viz Shajapur city, Shujalpur and Kalapipal. Congress had won Shajapur and Kalapipalwhereas BJP had registered victory on Shujalpur seat in 2018.

Previously, Agar and Susner seats were also part of Shajapur district. These two seats were taken out of Shajapur when Agar-Malwa was made district.

In Agar-Malwa, Agar seat was won by BJP candidate Manohar Untwal whereas BJP rebel Vikram Singh Rana had won the seat as an independent candidate in Susner in last assembly elections.

Following the demise of Untwal, Congress candidate Vipin Wankhede won the seat in 2020 by-polls whereas Rana rejoined BJP. With just three days to go for the voting, Shajapur and Agar districts are locked in a nail-biting contest.

Five-time MLA and Congress candidate Hukum Singh Karada v/s BJP’s Arun Bhimawad |

Shajapur: Karada-Bhimawad battle it out for the third time

Five-time MLA and Congress candidate Hukum Singh Karada and BJP’s Arun Bhimawad are pitted against each other for the third time in a row. Bhimawad had defeated Karada on this Congress bastion in 2013 elections surprising one and all.

However, Karada avenged his defeat by winning back the seat by 44,979 votes in 2018 elections. The two are once again contesting against each other. Apart from Karada and Bhimawad, seven more candidates are in the fray.

While BSP and Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) have also fielded their respective candidates, five independent candidates are also in the poll battle. Though nine candidates are contesting for this seat, the main battle remains between Karada and Bhimawad, with the former having a slight edge.

BJP’s Inder Singh Parmar and Ramveer Singh Sikarwar of Congress |

Shujalpur: Parmar facing anti-incumbency, but is still in a close fight

It’s again between BJP’s Inder Singh Parmar and Ramveer Singh Sikarwar of Congress in Sujalpur, which is a stronghold of the saffron party. BJP lost only one election in 1998 out of seven held since 1990.

Parmar and Sikarwar had contested assembly election for the first time in 2018. At that time, Parmar had won election by a margin of 5,623 votes. Parmar, who was minister in Shivraj Singh Government, however, is facing anti-incumbency given his straightforward attitude. Many voters are unhappy with him due to his blunt attitude.

On the other hand, Sikarwar is expecting to win elections riding on local anti-incumbency against Parmar. Sikarwar is receiving an overwhelming response during his door-to-door campaign.

However, voters still say that it’s a tight contest between the two. BSP, Azzad Samaj Party and SP have also fielded candidates for this seat. Besides, four independent candidates are also in the poll battle.

Congress candidate and sitting MLA Kunal Choudhary is in contest with BJP’s Babulal Verma |

Kalapipal: It’s Choudhary Vs Verma, but independent Tomar makes fight interesting

Congress candidate and sitting MLA Kunal Choudhary is in contest with BJP’s Babulal Verma in this constituency which was carved out of Shujalpur and Shahjapur seats in 2008. In the maiden election, BJP’s Babulal Verma was elected from this seat.

In 2013, BJP fielded Inder Singh Parmar from this seat. He too won. In 2018, BJP shifted Parmar to Shujalpur and fielded Verma against Choudhary who was banking on the support of around 30,000 Khati community members and 20,000 Muslim voters and had won the election.

While both main parties have repeated the candidates, Congress rebel Chaturbhuj Tomar – who hails from Khati community --- is contesting election as independent.

Four more candidates are in the fray but they are nowhere in the contest. The poor condition of roads, including the main Kalapipal road, poor water supply system and unemployment are major issues in this constituency.

Vipin Wankhede of Congress and BJP’s Madhu Gehlot |

Agar: Wankhede & Madhu face to face for first time

Having just two seats in its fold, Agar-Malwa district is seeing an interesting contest between Congress and BJP. While Vipin Wankhede of Congress and BJP’s Madhu Gehlot are in a direct fight in Agar, an independent candidate is threatening to play spoilsport.

Wankhede had lost assembly polls to Manohar Untwal of BJP by 2,490 votes in 2018. After Untwal’s demise, Wankhede defeated the BJP leader’s son by around 2,250 votes in by-polls in 2020. Gehlot who lost 2013 election on Congress ticket crossed over to BJP and is giving a fight to Wankhede.

“Here, the battle is neck-and-neck. Anybody can win election from this constituency. Voters of Badod, Kanad and local Agar urban are going to play a crucial role,” said a poll pundit wishing anonymity.

BJP’s Vikram Singh Rana and Bhairon Singh Bapu of Congress |

Susner: Independent Patidar makes battle intriguing

BJP’s Vikram Singh Rana and Bhairon Singh Bapu of Congress are the main contenders but Jitu Patidar who is contesting election as an independent can disrupt the political equation in Susner constituency. In the last election, BJP did not give ticket to Rana who had strong support of Patidar and other communities in the region.

Resultantly, Rana contested polls as independent candidate and won by more than 27,000 votes. This time, BJP fielded Rana but a member from Patidar community i.e. Jitu Patidar has thrown his hat in the ring.

Patidar community had played a key in Rana’s victory in last election. If Patidars choose Jitu over Rana, chances of Congress candidate winning the seat will strengthen. Jitu is not in a position to win but may ruin chances of the saffron party.

