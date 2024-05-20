FRIEND’S GRUESOME ACT: Man Murders Friend, Sets Body On Fire, Buries It; Police Uncover Crime In Khandwa Forest | FP Photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident that tarnishes the sanctity of friendship, one person brutally murdered his friend due to personal rivalry in the Bhikangaon police station area. The grisly crime unfolded in the village of Sirali, where Pankaj Kirode, 22, a BSc second-year student from Sanawad, met his tragic end.

On May 17, Pankaj was en route to Sirali and had asked his friend Deepak to pick him up. Since Deepak was unavailable, another friend, Pradeep Singh, 22, was sent to fetch him. Accompanied by a minor, Pradeep met Pankaj at Dhadwa village and lured him to the Bherukheda forest in Khandwa district. Here, in the secluded Attar Talwadiya area, Pradeep struck Pankaj's head with a large stone, rendering him critically injured.

Pradeep's cruelty didn't stop there. He then poured petrol over Pankaj and set him on fire. To cover up his heinous act, Pradeep buried the half-burnt body in a pit prepared for saplings and returned to the village, carrying Pankaj’s mobile phone. The next day, Pradeep called Pankaj's mother, pretending he was still alive, before switching off the phone to avoid suspicion.

When Pankaj failed to return home and his phone was switched off, his worried family lodged a missing complaint at the Bhikangaon police station. During the investigation, Pradeep’s inconsistent statements raised suspicions. Upon rigorous questioning, he confessed to the crime and revealed the location of Pankaj's body.

On Monday, the police, accompanied by Pradeep, exhumed the body from the Bherukheda forest. Despite being in a deteriorated state, Pankaj’s family identified him by a ring and bracelet on his hand. The Forensic Science Laboratory team (FSL) from Khandwa conducted an on-site investigation, and the body was sent to Bhikangaon hospital for post-mortem.

MOTIVE REVEALED: The investigation revealed that Pradeep harboured animosity towards Pankaj because Pankaj had disapproved of Pradeep's relationship with a woman, whom Pankaj regarded as a sister. Pankaj’s intervention led to a fallout, prompting Pradeep to seek revenge.

The accused, Pradeep, has been arrested and presented in court. The court granted a five-day remand for further investigation. SDOP Rakesh Arya confirmed that the case is under thorough scrutiny, and Pradeep is being interrogated to uncover more details.