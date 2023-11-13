MP Election 2023:

Former CM Kamal Nath |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Reacting to the downfall of his government in 2020, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath disclosed that he refused to engage in any deal when the government was at risk, emphasizing his commitment to ethical governance.

"When I took office as Chief Minister, there was an attempt to strike a deal. Despite enticing offers from MLAs, I made it clear that I wouldn't engage in such transactions. I firmly stated, 'If the government falls, let it fall' (Kursi jati hai toh jaaye). I avoided any deals, and today, the public can see the transparency in the situation," remarked Nath.

Speaking at a public gathering in Pipariya ahead of the imminent state assembly polls, Nath addressed the attempts to lure MLAs with large sums, affirming his steadfast refusal to compromise.

"I have a message for the public: recognize CM Chouhan; he's a skilled artist. Currently, his machinery of deceit and proclamations is working at an accelerated pace. For the past 18 years, women were not in the spotlight, but as elections approached, suddenly they became a focal point," he said.

He criticized Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, portraying him as a skilled manipulator with an accelerated fabrication and announcement mechanism. Nath underscored the Congress's pledge to provide Rs 1500 monthly financial assistance to women and a subsidized LPG gas cylinder at Rs 500.

