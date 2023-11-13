MP Elections 2023: Shivraj Mocks Congress, Accuses Them Of Mastering The Art Of Spreading Lies

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a dig at the Congress party on Monday, accusing them of spreading confusion and being dishonest. Chouhan made these remarks during a public meeting in Sheopur district, addressing the upcoming state assembly polls scheduled for this week.

Chouhan asserted, “The Congress party creates confusion, and their actions are not trustworthy. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, key figures in the Congress, consistently provide false information and engage in daily verbal attacks against me. They often reference me, affectionately called Mama, in their discussions, claiming various deeds attributed to me. It is essential not to be misled by their statements, as they are responsible for discontinuing initiatives that we initiated for the public's welfare.”

Highlighting specific instances, the Chief Minister mentioned that when the Congress came to power in the state after the 2018 assembly polls, they ceased financial assistance to women from the Baiga Bhariya and Sahariya communities. He also pointed out the discontinuation of schemes like Sambal Yojana and Teerth Darshan Yojna. Chouhan emphasized his commitment to providing financial assistance under Kanyadaan Yojana and restarting the Teerth Darshan Yojna.

