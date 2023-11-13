Rahul Gandhi Kept Silent When INDI Alliance Insulted Sanatan, Women And Dalit,

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken a potshot at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying why he (Gandhi) kept silent when the INDI alliance insulted Sanatan Dharma, women and dalit, is this his silent acceptance? CM Chouhan made the remark while talking to the ANI in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Monday.

"Rahul Gandhi is coming to Madhya Pradesh again today. I would like to ask him why you (Gandhi) kept silent when the INDI alliance insulted Sanatan (Dharma). Is this your silent acceptance? INDI alliance insulted women, you remained silent. Is this Rahul Gandhi's silent acceptance? INDI alliance insulted dalits and the way they treated leaders like Jitan Ram Manjhi, Rahul Gandhi you remained silent, is this your silent acceptance," asked CM Chouhan.

The Chief Minister further said whenever he (Rahul Gandhi) visited the state, he talked about this and that. His party (Congress) ruled for many years in Madhya Pradesh. He should tell how many OBCs were made Prime Minister and which OBC was made CM in the state.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi is in Madhya Pradesh on Monday where jhe wo;; in view of the state assembly polls scheduled to be held this week. The Congress leader is also scheduled to hold a roadshow in the state capital Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh is set to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

Notably, the last state assembly polls in 2018 saw the Congress coming to power, with veteran leader Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister. Nonetheless, a political upheaval rocked the state in 2020 after then-Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to the saffron camp.

The Congress government fell after being reduced to a minority and the BJP formed the government, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as chief minister.