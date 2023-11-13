MP: Bhopal AQI Falls From Moderate To Very Poor Within 4 Hours On Diwali, Singrauli Most Polluted With AQI 377 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The AQI (Air Quality Index) of the city moved from moderate to very poor within four hours after increasing almost two times on Sunday, the night of Diwali. Due to continuous fireworks in the city, the AQI was recorded at 150-170 at around 10 pm, which increased to 329 (Very Poor) at around 2 am.

Meanwhile, Singrauli was the most polluted city of the state at around 12 o'clock in the night, with an AQI of 377.

Talking about Bhopal, the AQI remained in moderate condition in the afternoon and then gradually increased in all areas of the city. On Sunday morning, AQI was recorded around 150. For the last 10 days, the AQI of the city has continuously remained in the poor category. Earlier on November 7, AQI 318 was recorded.

Apart from this, pollution in other cities of the city like Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Betul, Ratlam and Dewas also remained in poor category. AQI in these cities was recorded from 200 to around 377. According to experts, if the wind velocity remains stable then pollution will increase further on Sunday.

Pollution increases in winter

Environmental experts say that AQI generally increases during the cold season. In cold weather, harmful gases emitted from vehicles are not able to expand and remain stagnant in the atmosphere. As winter progresses, gas and dust particles stay in the atmosphere for a longer time, due to which AQI increases.

City AQI

Singrauli 377

Jabalpur 326

Bhopal 329

Ujjain 320

Indore 312

Katni 307

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)