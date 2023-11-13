Shivraj Singh Chouhan Announces Ambitious Plan For One School Per 25-30 Villages In Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | FP PHOTO

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 12, With a few days left for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday came up with a new announcement, promising to set up 'CM Rise! schools with the aim to provide quality education to students for every 25-30 villages of the state. Addressing a public rally in Sagar district, CM Shivraj said that there will be several facilities that will be free for the students, including a bus service to pick up and drop off.

"Now in Madhya Pradesh, we will build one CM Rise school for every 25-30 villages. There will be labs, a library, a smart class, and a bus service to pick up and drop off students. All this will be for free," the Madhya Pradesh CM said. The announcement from the MP Chief Minister came on Sunday ahead of state assembly polls on November 17.

Madhya Pradesh is set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. Shivraj has been given a ticket from the Budhni assembly constituency, has been invincible in his pocket borough Budhni, winning on all five occasions he has contested from here since 1990 and amassing 60 per cent or more votes since 2006.

However, the BJP released the party's election manifesto on Saturday, promising not only to continue the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for another five years, but also to provide pulses, mustard oil and sugar at concessional rates under the scheme.

The manifesto focuses on improving health facilities in the state by starting medical colleges in tribal districts and starting AIIMS-type Medical Sciences Institutes in every division.

