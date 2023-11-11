Bhopal: Class 10 Student Found With Burns At Rly Stn Dies

Representational photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Class 10 student and resident of Karond who received burn injuries at Nishatpura railway station on Tuesday died while undergoing treatment on Saturday.

Nishatpura police station house officer (SHO) Rupesh Dubey said deceased boy was Tarun Sahu (16). His elder brother Abhishek told police that he went to school at 7.30 am on Tuesday. At 10 am, Abhishek received a phone call from an ambulance driver.

He told Abhishek that his brother Tarun was found with severe burn injuries on Nishatpura railway platform and was being taken to Hamidia Hospital. He failed to tell Abhishek how Tarun sustained burns. Abhishek alleged that Government Railway Police told him that the case belonged to Nishatpura area and therefore Nishatpura police would investigate the case.

When contacted, GRP TI Zaheer Khan said he learnt about the case on Saturday. The CCTV footages installed at railway station will scanned to know the details.