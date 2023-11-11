Diwali 2023: Swarovski, Cutdana Work Big Hit As Designer Dresses Emerge As New Trend In Indore & Bhopal

By: Harshita Maheshwari | Khushboo Batta | November 11, 2023
Styling self has always been a tough task for women, especially, for the grand festival like Diwali. Everyone wants to style something unique and different. This year, inspired by more women preferred designers to customise their dress instead of buying ready-made.
A Bhopal-based designer running Label Renny Awatramani, said that this time the women are going with more vibrant colors and Indo-western outfits. Label Renny Awatramani from Bhopal.
However, some on the other hand are going full western with Swarovski work
Women are preferring outfits with handwork like cutdana and zardosi for traditional yet classy look. Model: Myra Sadhwani. Design: Cutdana
Designers said that shell work is also quite the taste of the festive season thus year! Model: Amy chhabra.
The students of Graffiti college Indore who came up with their startup this festive season also designed beautiful, traditional clothes for their clients. Angrakha design is among the most demanded pattern by the customers.
Designer Salma Khan said that they have received handsome orders this year. People demanded velvet kurtas with vibrant and contrast dupattas and bottoms.
The popular Chikanari suit sets are quite in demand. Women went for deep neck Anarkali and Alia cut kurtas with striped sleeves.
Designer Astha Patidar said that they also customised matching jewellery and bags for the ladies.
