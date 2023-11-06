MP Elections 2023: 'Tyagi Ki Party ₹100 Cr Degi, Account Ready Rakhna..' Minister Narendra Tomar Son's Video Leaked Ahead Of Polls (WATCH)

MP Elections 2023: 'Tyagi's Party Ready To Give ₹100 Cr,' Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's Son Caught Discussing Huge Transactions In Viral Video |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking video has surfaced on social media where elder son of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar --Devendra Pratap Singh can be allegedly heard discussing transactions of hundreds of crores of rupees on Monday, causing a stir in the political circles.

In the clip, Devendra can be heard talking on a video call with a man--believed to be his agent, seeking transfer of crores of money from mining and land businessmen from Rajasthan and Mohali.

The purported clip came to fore just fortnight ahead of elections, prompting opposition Congress to demand thorough investigation in the matter. Sharing the video on social media, party's state media coordinator Piyush Babele called for probe by the Income Tax department, CBI and ED.

Meanwhile, Devendra Pratap Singh has filed a case in the Civil Line police station in the matter.

In the video shared by Babele, Devendra Pratap Tomar alias Ramu, is talking on the phone with a man about transactions worth crores of rupees. The person asks for details of five different accounts for the transaction and along with this he also asks for time.

'Tyagi's party ready to give Rs 100 crore'

There is also talk of someone with the surname Tyagi who is ready to give Rs 100 crore through a retired RBI commissioner, through which the deal has to be fixed. They can also be heard discussing money transactions with one Harpreet Gill and the operator of a firm named Gill.

The middleman can be heard addressing Tomar as Guru ji and sometimes brother.

In the video, there is also talk of a deal worth Rs 39 crore being fixed with a party from Rajasthan and Punjab, in which Rs 18 crore is being received and Rs 21 crore more will be given later.

Bid to defame: Tomar

After the video of Devendra Pratap Singh Tomar, went viral on social media, he has filed a complaint with Morena Superintendent of Police. A case has been registered in the Civil Lines police station against unknown accused for making the video. Devendra has termed the video edited and said that his rivals are using the video to defame him and create a negative atmosphere against him.

He has also requested to get the video taken down from social media.

