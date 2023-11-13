MP Elections 2023: 2nd Clip Of Narendra Tomar's Son Discussing Cash Deal Worth Hundreds Of Crores Leaked (WATCH)

MP Elections 2023: Another Video Of Narendra Singh Tomar's Son Discussing Transactions Worth Crores Goes Viral |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Another video of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s son Devendra Pratap where he can be heard discussing transactions worth rupees hundreds of crores came to fore on Monday ahead of assembly elections. In the video, similar to the one that went viral earlier this month, Devendra alias Ramu Bhaiya can be seen talking to a broker about transactions from Chandigarh.

At the beginning of the video, the person talking on the call can be seen telling Devendra Tomar that the CA of some unknown person from Chandigarh will tell them every month whether it is 50 crore, 100 crore or 500 crore. To this, Devendra replies “no problem”. The broker then says that the money has to be taken every month.

Later, Devendra asks, “How much will they give in the first month?”. “I have asked them for 250 (crore). Their CA will meet my bank manager today. Because it will get converted and then reach you and from you it will go to Monardo.” On this, Devendra said that you can order it in your account and then send it.

Responding to which, the broker said to keep 50% equity stake in Monardo.

Devendra then replies that once the problem with money is solved, everything will be fixed.

Another video had went viral

The broker then receives someone’s call on his phone which he declines and assures Devendra of arranging everything till evening.

It is noteworthy that a few days ago another video of Devendra Pratap Singh Tomar regarding money transactions had gone viral in which a transaction worth Rs 100 crore was being discussed.

​Tomar had called the video fake and an attempt to malign his image.