 MP Elections 2023: BJP Worker Beats Sarpanch In Middle Of Road In Betul; Shocking Visuals Surface
Local authorities are urging calm while assuring a fair inquiry to address the growing political friction in the region.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 02:14 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP worker is accused of assaulting the Sarpanch in Betul district on Monday, over alleged removal of his name from the voter list.

The accused, Jasvirsingh, reportedly attacked Sarpanch Mangesh Sarayam in Khomai village. The allegation revolves around the claim that the Sarpanch deliberately removed Jasvirsingh's name from the voter list.

An FIR has been registered based on the Sarpanch's complaint, initiating an official investigation into the matter. The incident occurred in Khomai village, falling under the jurisdiction of Bichhadehi police station in Betul district, further emphasizing the need for a thorough examination of the voter list dispute.

