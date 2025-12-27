Bhopal News: Schoolchildren Should Be Taught To Stay Metabolically Fit | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heart diseases are growing among children and youths. Free Press talked to cardiologist Dr PC Manoria on cardiac issues. Excerpts.

Heart attack cases are reported in young age. What steps should be taken to stay fit?

Basically, the problem lies at school level. Teachers should tell students what to eat and what not to eat. Children should also be told to avoid bakery items, fast food like pizza, burgers, cakes, biscuits, samosa and fried items. Children should be given fresh fruits to eat instead of fast food and bakery items.

Youngsters visit the gym to stay fit. Is that the right way? Others follow them as they look physically fit.

There is a difference between looking physically fit and staying metabolically fit. Being metabolically fit means people should know their sugar level, blood pressure, and cholesterol. Youngsters visit gyms to look physically fit. They consume protein in an uncontrolled manner. Instead of using packed protein goods, they should include peas, grams, and pulses as protein supplement in their diet.

How does increasing Air Quality Index (AQI) affect heart?

It is a new factor, which is adversely affecting heart and lungs. Suspended pollutants easily enter body, lungs and circulating blood. In winter, blood vessels shrink and chances of blood clots increase. AQI triggers inflammation, damages blood vessels, raising blood pressure and increasing risk of heart attack, stroke, worsening condition like heart failure. People should take protective measures like staying indoors avoiding exertion when air pollution is high.

What should heart patients avoid?

Heart patients should avoid S—saturated fats, sugar, salt, smoking, stress, sedentary lifestyle etc to stay fit. Heart patients should avoid bakery items like cookies, cakes, pastries and pies because they are loaded with bad fats (saturated/trans fats), refined flour, and sugar, which raise bad cholesterol, blood sugar and blood pressure. All that increases risk of heart diseases. Similarly, they should follow formula of 80s, that is, waist size below 80 meters, blood pressure - 80, (80), maintain 80-meter distance from smokers. And if one is an addict, one is advised to take 80 ml of alcohol in three days and have healthy physical relations 80 times in a year.

What symptoms people should notice regarding heart attack?

Consistent paint in jaws, front face, left and right arms and back neck. The consistent pain in the jaw, front face, arms (left and/or right), and back neck, especially with chest pressure/discomfort, shortness of breath, cold sweats, or nausea, are classic and serious symptoms of a heart attack, requiring immediate emergency medical attention. This pain can radiate from the chest and affect the entire upper body, sometimes without much chest pain. So, don't delay seeking help.