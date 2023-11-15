Bhopal: Low Voting % In Civic Polls Party Workers Distribute Voter Slips

Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in view the low voting percentage in last municipal elections, workers of political parties are distributing voter slips to people in areas where booth level officers (BLOs) are unable to deliver. In last civic elections, voters’ slips were not distributed to most people.

As a result, people did not know the polling booth where they were supposed to cast vote.

Excerpts of what residents said:

On the job

Kolar Traders’ Association president Saurav Mishra said, “BLOs and workers of political parties are distributing voter slips in Kolar. After poor voting percentage in civic polls, political parties have placed their activists on the job.”

BLOs doing job

Independent candidate Devendra Mishra said, “BLOs are distributing voter slips in Bharat Nagar and other colonies. Workers of political parties are not distributing them. ”

Got the slip

HM Gupta, Sagar Plaza, Kolar, said, “BLOs are distributing voter slips. In my colony, BLOs distributed voter slips. Last time, we did not get voter slips. But this time, BLO teams visited colonies.”

Not dependent on BLOs

Ex-corporator (Chowk) Pushpendra Jain said, “Political parties’ workers are distributing voter slips door-to-door. Political parties are not dependent on BLOs. So, they have come out to distribute voter slips.”

BLO didn’t visit

Sunil Upadhyaya, president of New Colonies’ Welfare Association, said, “No BLO has started distribution of voter slips. Political parties’ workers are distributing them in colonies located along Hoshangabad Road.”

BLOs reaching slums

Bhim Nagar resident Ram Naresh Patel said, “BLOs are distributing voter slips in Bhim Nagar and other slums located in the vicinity of Vallabh Bhavan.”

Both are working

Bairagarh resident Naresh Kirani said, “BLOs and political parties’ are distributing voter slips in Bairagarh. But voter slips have not been distributed in all the areas. Most areas of Bairagarh have not received them.”

