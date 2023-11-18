'Phone Band Rakho Yaar': Rohit Sharma Snaps At Reporter During Presser Before IND vs AUS World Cup Final; WATCH

India captain Rohit Sharma was at his jovial best at the press conference before the ICC World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Saturday until he was left irritated by a ringing phone in between one of his answers.

Rohit came for the pre-match presser at the Narendra Modi Stadium where India and Australia will lock horns in the high-profile summit clash on Sunday.

Rohit was answering one of the questions from a reporter when a phone suddenly rang and interrupted the skipper. This happened despite an ICC official asking the mediapersons to keep their phones on silent before the presser started.

"Kya yaar phone band rakho yaar," Rohit was heard telling the journalists present in the room.

Rohit had earlier left everyone in splits when he asked the officials to get on with the proceedings in the presser when an ICC official was going to introduce the Hitman to the reporters.

"Guys, we have with us Rohit Sharma...." the ICC official started before being interrupted by the Indian skipper.

"Aree maalum hai sabko yaar, tu chalu kar ( Arre stop this man, everyone knows this. Start the Press Conference)," Rohit told him and started laughing along with the journalists present in the room.

Date with destiny

An Indian captain ready to create a legacy of his own will have 10 ruthless professionals and a billion cricket maniacs for support when his team takes on five-time champions Australia in a winner-takes-it-all World Cup final on what promises to be a 'Super Sunday'.

Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin know the feeling of winning the ODI World Cup and Rohit Sharma himself was in the thick of things at the 'Bull Ring' in Johannesburg when India won their maiden T20 World Cup in 2007.

But the final on Sunday will be completely different. It won't just be a mere cricket tournament that needs to be won but also caring about the emotions of all those invested in the game.

Australia is the only team to have achieved title triumph with 11 wins in a row -- in 2003 and 2007 -- and Rohit indeed has a date with history since if the team gets the win on Sunday, it will only be the second side ever side to do so.

