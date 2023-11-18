IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final Live Streaming & Broadcast Details: When, Where & How To Watch World Cup Summit Clash?

An Indian captain ready to create a legacy of his own will have 10 ruthless professionals and a billion cricket maniacs for support when his team takes on five-time champions Australia in a winner-takes-it-all World Cup final on what promises to be a 'Super Sunday'.

Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin know the feeling of winning the ODI World Cup and Rohit Sharma himself was in the thick of things at the 'Bull Ring' in Johannesburg when India won their maiden T20 World Cup in 2007.

But the final on Sunday will be completely different. It won't just be a mere cricket tournament that needs to be won but also caring about the emotions of all those invested in the game.

Rohit and his mates have time and again said that they don't care about the outside noise but it is this outside noise that has made the game and this team relevant.

All the stakeholders -- the fans, who treat these players as 'Demi Gods', the broadcasters who spend a bomb buy Indian cricket telecast rights and the sponsors, who support the game -- all want the game to thrive and survive.

So let's take a look at the broadcast and live streaminig details of the upcoming summit clash.

When and where will the final match be played?

The ICC World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19, which is a Sunday.

What time will the match start?

The two captains, Rohit Sharma & Pat Cummins, will walk out for the toss at 1.30 pm IST and the match will start sharp at 2 pm.

Where can I live stream the final match?

Cricket fans can watch live streaming of the final on the Disney+ Hotstar app on their mobile phones and tablets. For those who want to catch the action on their laptops or PCs, Hotstar.com will stream the match on web.

Which TV channel will telecast the match live?

All the English, Hindi and regional channels of the Star Sports Network will telecast the match live on TV.

Complete list of Star Sports channels - SS1 SD+HD, SS2 SD + HD, SS1 Hindi SD+H, SS3 SD, Star Gold SD, SS1 Tamil SD+HD, SS1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Maa Gol, SS1 Kannada SD, Star Suvarna Plus, Asianet Plus SD.

India & Australia Squads for World Cup Final:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna

Australia Squad: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Cameron Green

