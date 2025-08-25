Duleep Trophy 2025: Live Streaming Details & You Need To Know About First-Class Tournament

Riyan Parag and Ruturaj Gaikwad are in the East Zone and West Zone squads, respectively. |

The Indian domestic season is all set to get underway on August 28 as the Duleep Trophy begins in Bengaluru, with the North Zone and East Zone and the Central Zone and North East Zone locking horns to qualify for the quarter-finals. A host of big names, including Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shardul Thakur, Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel, Khaleel Ahmed and Mohammed Shami will play in the tournament.

The tournament has returned after a one-year break as the squads were directly chosen by the senior national selectors instead of the zonal selections taking place. There have been reports over Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan getting ruled out of the upcoming edition of Duleep Trophy but official announcements are yet to be made.

South Zone and West Zone have already qualified for the semi-finals due to being finalists in 2023. South Zone had won the 2023 edition.

Duleep Trophy 2025 schedule:

South Zone squad: Tilak Varma (c), Mohammed Azharuddeen (vc), Tanmay Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohit Kale, Salman Nizar, Narayan Jagadeesan, Tripurana Vijay, R Sai Kishore, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Nidheesh MD, Ricky Bhui, Basil NP, Gurjapneet Singh, Snehal Kauthankar.

East Zone squad: Ishan Kishan (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran (vc), Sandeep Patnaik, Virat Singh, Denish Das, Sridam Paul, Sharandeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Riyan Parag, Utkarsh Singh, Manishi, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Shami.

West Zone squad: Shardul Thakur (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aarya Desai, Harvik Desai (wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jaymeet Patel, Manan Hingrajia, Saurabh Nawale (wicket-keeper), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dharmandrasinh Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Arzan Nagwaswala

North Zone squad: Shubman Gill (c), Shubham Khajuria, Ankit Kumar (vc), Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, Ankit Kalsi, Nishant Sandhu, Sahil Lotra, Mayank Dagar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Kanhaiya Wadhawan.

Central Zone squad: Dhruv Jurel (c/wk), Rajat Patidar*, Aryan Juyal, Danish Malewar, Sanjeet Desai, Kuldeep Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Deepak Chahar, Saransh Jain, Ayush Pandey, Shubham Sharma, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed.

North East Zone: Rongsen Jonathan (captain), Ankur Malik, Jehu Anderson, Aryan Bora, Techi Doria, Ashish Thapa, Sedezhalie Rupero, Karnajit Yumnam, Hem Chetri, Palzor Tamang, Arpit Subash Bhatewara (wk), Akash Choudhary, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Pheiroijam Jotin, Ajay Lamabam Singh.

When & Where to watch Duleep Trophy 2025 matches?

The venues for the Duleep Trophy is the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Benglauru and it will begin at 9:30 am. Jio Hotstar will livestream the matches.