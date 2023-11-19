 IND Vs AUS, World Cup 2023 Final: Salman Khan Lauds Virat Kohli, Says 'There Is Hardly Any Chance For Them To Lose'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentIND Vs AUS, World Cup 2023 Final: Salman Khan Lauds Virat Kohli, Says 'There Is Hardly Any Chance For Them To Lose'

IND Vs AUS, World Cup 2023 Final: Salman Khan Lauds Virat Kohli, Says 'There Is Hardly Any Chance For Them To Lose'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has praised star cricketer Virat Kohli.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 04:08 PM IST
article-image
IND Vs Aus, World Cup 2023 Final: Salman Khan Lauds Virat Kohli, Says 'There Is Hardly Any Chance For Them To Lose' |

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has praised star cricketer Virat Kohli and said the way the Indian team is playing, there is hardly any chance for them to lose the World Cup 2023 finals.

Praising Virat Kohli, Salman said: "The dedication and passion that Virat Kohli has are unbeatable. It is not possible to reach this position without dedication and hard work, especially to break Sachin Tendulkar's record, which is deemed impossible."

"He must have made so many sacrifices to reach this position. It is truly commendable," he added.

Read Also
Crowd Goes Berserk As Salman Khan Puts His Tiger 3 Scarf Around Katrina Kaif’s Neck (WATCH) 
article-image
Read Also
'Virat Kohli Damaad Jaisa Hai Humaara': Shah Rukh Khan Expresses His Love For Ex-India Captain
article-image

Commenting on whether the Indian Team deserves to win, the actor said: "They deserve it and that is for sure. They deserve it 100 per cent. And I think this trophy will remain in India only, this is my opinion. I think the way the Indian team is playing, there is hardly any chance for them to lose this match, I hope."

The match can be seen on Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif in the lead. It is the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe. Tiger 3 is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger & Tiger Zinda Hai.

Read Also
Katrina Kaif Gushes Over 'Lovely Neighbour' Virat Kohli Ahead Of IND vs AUS, CWC Final 2023:...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CWC 2023: Shah Rukh Khan Kisses Deepika Padukone, Duo Share Warm Hug At Ind Vs Aus Final In...

CWC 2023: Shah Rukh Khan Kisses Deepika Padukone, Duo Share Warm Hug At Ind Vs Aus Final In...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Anushka Sharma Gives Standing Ovation, Flaunts Baby Bump As Virat Kohli...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Anushka Sharma Gives Standing Ovation, Flaunts Baby Bump As Virat Kohli...

IND Vs AUS, World Cup 2023 Final: Salman Khan Lauds Virat Kohli, Says 'There Is Hardly Any Chance...

IND Vs AUS, World Cup 2023 Final: Salman Khan Lauds Virat Kohli, Says 'There Is Hardly Any Chance...

Happy Birthday Zeenat Aman: Actress Brings In Her 72nd Birthday At 'Beautiful Shimla', Wishes...

Happy Birthday Zeenat Aman: Actress Brings In Her 72nd Birthday At 'Beautiful Shimla', Wishes...

VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan Arrives In Ahmedabad With Gauri Khan To Watch IND Vs AUS World Cup 2023 Final...

VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan Arrives In Ahmedabad With Gauri Khan To Watch IND Vs AUS World Cup 2023 Final...