'First Sushant Singh Rajput & Now Priya Marathe...': Usha Nadkarni Gets Emotional, Remembers Pavitra Rishta Co-Star Who Died At 38

Actress Priya Marathe, best known for playing Varsha in Pavitra Rishta, passed away at the age of 38 at her residence in Mira Road, Mumbai. She had reportedly been battling cancer for over two years. Now, her co-star Usha Nadkarni has remembered Priya and mourned her loss, sharing how first Sushant Singh Rajput and now Priya are gone. Usha shared that Priya was a very quiet girl, focused only on her work, and never indulged in masti or interfered with anyone on the sets of Pavitra Rishta.

Usha Nadkarni Remembers Pavitra Rishta Co-Star Priya Marathe

Speaking to TellyChakkar, Usha said, "This wasn't the age to leave us, she had just got married, she should've been starting a family, raising her kids. I had thought of meeting her of late, but then decided against it because she may not have been looking good, her hair would've fallen off due to her cancer treatment, and she wouldn't have wanted us to see her in that state."

Usha Nadkarni: 'First Sushant, Now Priya'

Further, Usha added, "First Sushant (Singh Rajput) left us and now Priya — it's like the heart and soul of Pavitra Rishta have gone. It used to be a completely homely situation on set (of Pavitra Rishta)."

She stated that Priya never misbehaved with anyone, never back answered, and was always a quiet and well-mannered girl. They would even visit each other’s homes at times, and that is how they spent about five and a half years together while shooting for Pavitra Rishta.

Usha Nadkarni Recalls Last Meeting With Priya Marathe

The actress said she last met Priya two years ago at Ankita Lokhande's home during a haldi kumkum ceremony. After that, everyone became busy with their own work, and sadly, they never met again.