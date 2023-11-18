Katrina Kaif Gushes Over 'Lovely Neighbour' Virat Kohli Ahead Of IND vs AUS, CWC Final 2023: 'Superstar, Inspiration'

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is as excited as every other person in the country as Team India is set to lock horns with Australia at the grand World Cup final on Sunday. And ahead of the finals, Katrina was seen gushing about Virat Kohli, who, interestingly, also happens to be her neighbour.

On Saturday, Katrina took to her Instagram handle to chat with her fans and during the session, one of her followers asked her to speak a few words for Kohli.

Wasting no time, Katrina shared a picture of Kohli and replied, "Superstar, inspiration...and the most lovely neighbour", with a smile emoticon.

During an interaction with PTI too, Katrina was seen expressing her excitement for the India vs Australia World Cup final. Calling the entire tournament a "delight to watch", she said lauded Team India for their game this season.

"I’m cheering for Team India, they have played phenomenally well. This entire World Cup has been such a delight to watch," Katrina said.

This is not the first time that Katrina has praised Virat Kohli. Earlier too, she has reiterated on multiple occasions about how the cricketer and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma are as neighbours.

While Anushka and Kohli have been staying at their upscale housing society in Mumbai for several years now, Katrina moved in to the same building with husband Vicky Kaushal post their marriage.

On the work front, Katrina is basking in the success of her latest release Tiger 3, in which she reprised her role of Zoya opposite Salman Khan. The film released on Diwali and it has already minted over Rs 300 crore worldwide.

She is now gearing up for the release of her next, Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, which will see her share the screen with south actor Vijay Sethupathi for the first time. The film is slated to hit the silver screens in January 2024.

