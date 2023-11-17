Salman Khan Manifests World Cup Win For India On Sunday: Says,

Superstar Salman Khan on Friday expressed confidence that Team India will win the World Cup title clash against Australia on Sunday.

At a fan event of 'Tiger 3' in Mumbai, Salman referred to the release of the movie during the Cricket World Cup.

"Har game India jeeti hai and us dauran hum aaye (Tiger 3 ko leke) toh jo humare collections hai woh bhaut hi ache hai. India ab (World Cup) jeet jaegi aur uske baad aap sab wapas theatres mein (India won all matches so far and during the ongoing World Cup, we came up with Tiger 3. Our film drew good collections. Now India will win the World Cup and you all will return to theatres)," Salman said, evoking loud cheer from the fans.

Salman's film 'Tiger 3' was released on Diwali. The film has entered the Rs 300 crore club at the global box office. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Coming to India's match, the Men in Blue will lock horns with Australia on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

This will be a 20-year-old repeat clash of 2003 World Cup Final when the two cricket-enthusiast nations faced each other and India will be aiming to reverse the result of the last encounter.

India stormed into the finals after beating New Zealand by 70 runs at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The star performer for India in the match was Mohammad Shami with seven-wicket haul.

India posted a solid total riding on the hundreds of Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and valuable knocks by Rohit Sharma, Shubhman Gill and KL Rahul.

Australia became the second finalist after defeating South Africa by three wickets in a thrilling contest at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

