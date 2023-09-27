'Virat Kohli Damaad Jaisa Hai Humaara': Shah Rukh Khan Expresses His Love For Ex-India Captain

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday expressed his "love" for Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli during an 'Ask SRK' session on X (formerly Twitter).

Kohli is currently in Rajkot where he's playing the third and final of the series for India against Australia. He had taken a short break from cricket and missed the first two ODIs.

Expectations will be high from Kohli to star with the bat and bring the ODI World Cup back home to India when the showpiece tournament starts here on October 5.

A fan therefore, asked Shah Rukh to "say something about @imVkohli because everyday we are watching some fan war posts between them".

Shah Rukh replied by calling Kohli his damaad (son-in-law).

"I love @imVkohli he is like my own and I pray always for his well being….bhai damaad jaisa hai humaara!!!" SRK replied.

I love @imVkohli he is like my own and I pray always for his well being….bhai damaad jaisa hai humaara!!! https://t.co/SYB4sRPIqo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

Growing bond between SRK & VK

Shah Rukh's love for Kohli is well known as the two superstars are always seen together during the Indian Premier League.

The two share a great bond and make it a point to greet and chat with each other every time SRK's team Kolkata Knight Riders plays against Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

They were even seen dancing on the song 'Jhoome Jo Pathan' after KKR's win over RCB in IPL 2023 at the Eden Gardens in April.

SRK is currently basking in the glory of his latest film Jawan, which has grossed over ₹1,000 crore worldwide.

