 IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Shows Off His Dancing Skills, Pokes Fun At Marnus Labuschagne; Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Shows Off His Dancing Skills, Pokes Fun At Marnus Labuschagne; Watch

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Shows Off His Dancing Skills, Pokes Fun At Marnus Labuschagne; Watch

Virat Kohli's dancing video goes viral during the 3rd ODI between India and Australia in Rajkot

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli shows off his dancing skills. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Even as the Australians struggled in the heat of Rajkot in the ongoing 3rd ODI, Virat Kohli was seen poking fun at Marnus Labuschagne amid the drinks break. The video went massively viral as the former Indian captain showed off his dance moves as the Aussie dugout gave Smith an ice pack.

Read Also
IND vs AUS: Steve Smith Errs While Praising Indian Fans For Their Support Ahead Of 3rd ODI In...
article-image

The incident occurred during the drinks break as Sean Abbott gave Smith an icepack. However, Kohli seized the opportunity to have poke some fun at Labuschagne by showing off his dancing skills. The right-handed Aussie batter also seemed to be enjoying Kohli's antics, with Abbott also laughing.

Read Also
IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Yellow Chair, Ice Pack Brought Out For Steve Smith As Australia Batters...
article-image

Half-centuries from Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne lift Australia to 352 in 50 overs:

Meanwhile, after choosing to bat first, the visiting side has put on a formidable total on the board, setting the Men in Blue 353 as target. Openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh set the tone with their 78-run opening stand, with the former belting a 32-ball half-century.

Marsh and Smith stitched a 137-run stand after Warner perished to put Australia back on track. Marsh was incredibly unlucky to fall for 96 off 84 deliveries, mistiming a short ball from Kuldeep Yadav to the cover fielder. Smith departed for 74 as he looked primed for a hundred.

With the pitch considerably slowing down, Marnus Labuschagne played exceptionally well to score a 43-ball 50 and fell in the 2nd last over for 72. The Men in Yellow will hope that their total of 352 would be enough to break their five-game losing streak.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Virat Kohli Damaad Jaisa Hai Humaara': Shah Rukh Khan Expresses His Love For Ex-India Captain

'Virat Kohli Damaad Jaisa Hai Humaara': Shah Rukh Khan Expresses His Love For Ex-India Captain

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Shows Off His Dancing Skills, Pokes Fun At Marnus Labuschagne; Watch

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Shows Off His Dancing Skills, Pokes Fun At Marnus Labuschagne; Watch

IND vs AUS: Steve Smith Errs While Praising Indian Fans For Their Support Ahead Of 3rd ODI In...

IND vs AUS: Steve Smith Errs While Praising Indian Fans For Their Support Ahead Of 3rd ODI In...

IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Updates & Scores: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Take India Past 100 After Washington...

IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Updates & Scores: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Take India Past 100 After Washington...

'Very Disheartening': Hans Niemann Responds To Claims Of Using Sex Toy To Beat Magnus Carlsen Last...

'Very Disheartening': Hans Niemann Responds To Claims Of Using Sex Toy To Beat Magnus Carlsen Last...