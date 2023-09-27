IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Shows Off His Dancing Skills, Pokes Fun At Marnus Labuschagne; Watch

Virat Kohli shows off his dancing skills. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Even as the Australians struggled in the heat of Rajkot in the ongoing 3rd ODI, Virat Kohli was seen poking fun at Marnus Labuschagne amid the drinks break. The video went massively viral as the former Indian captain showed off his dance moves as the Aussie dugout gave Smith an ice pack.

The incident occurred during the drinks break as Sean Abbott gave Smith an icepack. However, Kohli seized the opportunity to have poke some fun at Labuschagne by showing off his dancing skills. The right-handed Aussie batter also seemed to be enjoying Kohli's antics, with Abbott also laughing.

Half-centuries from Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne lift Australia to 352 in 50 overs:

Meanwhile, after choosing to bat first, the visiting side has put on a formidable total on the board, setting the Men in Blue 353 as target. Openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh set the tone with their 78-run opening stand, with the former belting a 32-ball half-century.

Marsh and Smith stitched a 137-run stand after Warner perished to put Australia back on track. Marsh was incredibly unlucky to fall for 96 off 84 deliveries, mistiming a short ball from Kuldeep Yadav to the cover fielder. Smith departed for 74 as he looked primed for a hundred.

With the pitch considerably slowing down, Marnus Labuschagne played exceptionally well to score a 43-ball 50 and fell in the 2nd last over for 72. The Men in Yellow will hope that their total of 352 would be enough to break their five-game losing streak.