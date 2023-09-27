IND vs AUS: Steve Smith Errs While Praising Indian Fans For Their Support Ahead Of 3rd ODI In Rajkot, Mistakes Venue As Indore

Steve Smith. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Star Aussie batter Steve Smith erred ahead of the ongoing 3rd ODI against India as he mistook the venue as Indore instead of Rajkot. The right-handed batter erred while posting a story on Instagram an hour before the commencement of the game, but also admitted his mistake quite innocently.

Smith first posted an Instagram story, captioned, 'People loving it in Indore' and posted another a few moments later, captioned, 'My Mistake. We are actually in Rajkot'. Indore was the venue for the 2nd ODI, where Australia lost by a heavy 99-run margin. With India taking an unassailable 2-0 lead, the game in Rajkot is a dead rubber.

Steve Smith's Instagram story. | (Credits: Instagram)

Steve Smith returns to form with a 61-ball 74 in the 3rd ODI against India:

Meanwhile, Smith scored a brisk 74-run knock following a golden duck in the previous game. The right-hander got to his half-century in only 43 balls and looked good for a hundred, but got out to Mohammed Siraj while playing a flick on the onside. However, he became the 4th fastest Australian to 5000 ODI runs, doing so in 129 innings.

However, the tone of the innings was set by an explosive opening stand by David Warner and Mitchell Marsh after Aussie skipper Pat Cummins chose to bat first. Warner raised his half-century off only 32 balls before nicking one to the keeper. Marsh was incredibly unlucky to fall for 96, four runs short of his 2nd ODI century.

Australia are also boosted by the returns of Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell - both of whom missed the first two matches.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)