Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Teaches IShowSpeed To Play Drum While Performing Viking Clap During Al Nassr's Post-Win Celebration

Al Nassr’s victorious night against Al Fateh saw Cristiano Ronaldo leading an unforgettable post-match celebration featuring YouTube star IShowSpeed. The viral moment came after Al Nassr’s commanding 5-1 victory over Al Fateh at Al Awwal Park, when Ronaldo showed Speed how to play the drums while leading his teammates in the iconic Viking clap. The video of Ronaldo teaching Speed drum beats, surrounded by roaring fans and teammates clapping in rhythm, quickly lit up social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Joao Felix nets hattrick as Al Nassr crush

On the field, Al Nassr were in unstoppable form. Joao Felix opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a sensational strike and went on to complete a dazzling hat-trick his second in just five Saudi Pro League appearances. After Sofiane Bendebka briefly pulled one back for Al Fateh, Félix restored Al Nassr’s dominance before Kingsley Coman added another in the 75th minute.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Cristiano Ronaldo, who had earlier missed a penalty, made amends in style with a thunderous long-range goal in the 60th minute his 949th career strike. The crowd erupted, and the Portuguese legend’s celebration afterward showed pure passion and leadership.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With five wins from five matches, Al Nassr now sit atop the Saudi Pro League table with 15 points, holding a four-point lead in what promises to be another electrifying season. Al Nassr will look to maintain their 100% start to the domestic campaign when they face Al Hazem next weekend.

Al-Fateh have now collected just one point from their opening matches, and sit 16th in the Saudi Pro League after they were dismantled by Al-Nassr. They'll hope to claim a first league win of the season when they take on Al-Ettifaq next weekend.