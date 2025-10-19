 IND vs AUS 1st ODI Toss: Mitchell Marsh Wins Toss, Elects To Bowl
Australia, however, will be without several key players due to injury, including regular ODI captain Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, and Josh Inglis.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 08:39 AM IST
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (capt), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (capt), Matt Short, Josh Philippe (wk), Matt Renshaw, Mitch Owen, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matt Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

Toss: Mitchell Marsh Wins Toss, Elects To Bowl

Gill says he would have bowled first, too, with an eye on the weather. "It's all about getting mentally ready...we are in good shape. We have got a great combination."

Excitement is building as Team India and Australia prepare to renew their storied rivalry at Optus Stadium in Perth, with a much-anticipated three-match ODI series on the horizon. This marks India’s return to ODI cricket after the Champions Trophy 2025 final, while Australia will be aiming to improve their home record following three recent ODIs.

All eyes will be on the comeback of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, as the star batters are set to play their first ODI for India since the Champions Trophy final. Australia, however, will be without several key players due to injury, including regular ODI captain Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, and Josh Inglis. Adam Zampa will also be absent, as he remains on paternity leave.

