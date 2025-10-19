‘Yeh Nahi Sudhrenge’: Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Memes Take Over Internet After Disappointing Comeback Performance

Image: X

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had a forgettable outing in the first ODI against Australia at Perth Stadium on Sunday, October 19. Fans were left stunned as both players fell cheaply. Rohit managed just eight runs at the top, while Kohli departed for an eight-ball duck, his first-ever ODI duck on Australian soil. Fans expressed their disappointment as social media platforms lit up with memes and humorous reactions.

Fans react to Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma's faliure

Virat Kohli on keeping himself in best shape

Ahead of the first game, Kohli, who retired from T20Is and Test cricket, mentioned that he had kept himself fit despite a long gap in playing.

Speaking to Fox Sports during a chat with Ravi Shastri and Adam Gilchrist before the first ODI, the former India captain said, "Well, to be honest, the amount of cricket I've played over the last 15-20 years, I've actually not rested at all, if that makes sense. I've probably played the most number of games in the last 15 years in international cricket, combining the IPL together as well. So for me, it was a very refreshing time off."

"I'm feeling as fit, if not fitter than I've ever been before, and yeah, you can just feel the freshness when you know you can play the game, and mentally you know what to do out there; it's just the physical preparation that really needs to be taken care of,"