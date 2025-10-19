Watch: Shubman Gill Enjoys Popcorn During Long Chat With Rohit Sharma As Rain Halts IND vs AUS 1st ODI In Perth

Image: X

Team India ODI skipper Shubman Gill was seen enjoying popcorn inside the dressing room while enjoying a long chat with former skipper Rohit Sharma as rain interrupted the first ODI in Perth on Sunday, October 19. Rohit is playing the series as a specialist batsman after being stripped of captaincy and replaced by Gill. This is Gill's first series as captain of the ODI side, having previously led the Test and T20I team. The change in captaincy has been made with an eye on the ICC ODI World Cup in 2027.

Shubman Gill on dynamics with Rohit Sharma

Rohit SHarma is been seen for the first time in the Indian jersey since the ICC Champions Trophy Final earlier this year. Recently durign a chat with media, Gill expressed honour in leading Rohit and Virat. He had said, "Yes, definitely the kind of skills and experience they bring to the team is massive, and they are probably the best white ball players in the world."

He added, "These are the kind of players I used to idolize when i was a kid. The kind of game they used to play, the hunger they had that inspired me, it's a big honour for me to lead such legends of the game, learn from them. I won't be shy in taking any suggestions in difficult situations from them during the series, "

India in trouble at break

India find themselves at 37/3 as rain continues to bring interval in the Perth ODI. Rohit Sharma nicked Josh Hazlewood for eight, and Virat Kohli mistimed Mitchell Starc to point for a duck. Shubman Gill was caught behind the stumps before the rain halted the play. Earlier in the day India lost is 16th consecutive toss in teh format, with Gill losing his first toss a skipper.