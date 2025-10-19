Watch: Virat Kohli Gets Out On Duck For First Time In Australia During IND vs AUS 1st ODI

Image: X

Virat Kohli's comeback to ODI cricket ended on dissapointing note after being dismissed by Mitchell Starc by a duck in Perth on Sunday,October 19. Kohli looked to drive delivery outside off stump only to edge to Cooper Connolly and take a long walk back to the pavilion. Former team India coach Ravi Shastri while speaking on the commentary, revealed that this was the first duck for Kohli in Australia. For Virat Kohli the series against Australia is seen as a step in his preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

Virat Kohli's stats against Australia in ODI

Ever since his debut against the Aussies in 2009, Kohli has played in 50 ODIs against Australia, scoring 2,451 runs at an average of 54.46, including eight centuries and 15 fifties, with a top score of 123. Out of those 50 matches, 29 have come in Australia, where he has scored 1,327 runs at an average of 51.90, smashing five centuries and six fifties. His highest score Down Under is an unbeaten 133

His last five innings in Australia are Kohli has scored 104, 46, 21, 89 and 63. The right hander also holds the record for most centuries by a visiting player Down Under across all formats (17).

India in deep trouble against Australia

After being asked to bat first Team India are 25/3 in 8.5 overs. The top three batters, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and skipper Shubman Gill were dismissed for low score. Joh Hazlewood accounted for Rohit's wicket, while Starc bagged JKohli's wicket. Nathan Ellis dismissed Shubman Gill before rain stooped play.