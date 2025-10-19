IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Nitish Kumar Reddy Gets ODI Debut Cap From Rohit Sharma

Team India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy will be making his ODI debut in Perth during the opening ODI agaianst Australia. Rohit Sharma presented the cap to the all-rounder who made his test debut down under last year.

Since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Nitish has featured in only four more Test matches two in the recent series against the West Indies and two earlier during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England. His stint in England, however, was cut short after a freak gym accident in Manchester led to a left knee injury.

Medical evaluation confirmed a Grade 1 ACL sprain and a Grade 2 lateral capsular ligament tear, forcing him to undergo an extended period of treatment and rehabilitation at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence. He recently returned for the two match test series against West Indie swhere he looked fitter and took an acroibatic catch in the second test.

India look to make winning start

Team India will look to make a winning start to series by wionning the opening match in Perth. This marks India’s return to ODI cricket after the Champions Trophy 2025 final, while Australia will be aiming to improve their home record following three recent ODIs.

All eyes will be on the comeback of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, as the star batters are set to play their first ODI for India since the Champions Trophy final. Australia, however, will be without several key players due to injury, including regular ODI captain Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, and Josh Inglis. Adam Zampa will also be absent, as he remains on paternity leave.