 Sensational! Jannik Sinner Dominates Carlos Alcaraz To Win Six Kings Slam Tournament In Riyadh
The Six Kings Slam, hosted in Saudi Arabia’s capital, brought together some of the biggest names in tennis for a series of high-profile exhibition matches. While the event carried no ranking points, it provided fans with top-tier action and served as a showcase of the sport’s new generation of champions.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 02:23 AM IST
article-image
Image: Jannik Sinner/Instagram

Jannik Sinner continued his remarkable rise in world tennis with a commanding 6-2, 6-4 victory over Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh, sealing the exhibition title in style on Saturday night.

In a highly anticipated clash between two of the sport’s brightest young stars, Sinner showcased supreme control and consistency from the baseline to outplay the Spaniard. The Italian’s precise groundstrokes, intelligent shot selection, and calm temperament under pressure left Alcaraz searching for answers throughout the match.

The victory not only underscored Sinner’s growing dominance in the next-gen rivalry with Alcaraz but also highlighted his readiness for the upcoming season. Both players had entered the Riyadh event as part of the elite group dubbed the “Six Kings,” featuring top talents shaping the future of tennis.

