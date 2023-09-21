IND vs AUS: Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell Ruled Out Of 1st ODI, Pat Cummins & Steve Smith Fit

Australia have been dealt with a major injury blow ahead of their ODI series against India as fast bowler Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell have been ruled out of the first game in Mohali.

Starc has been recovering from a groin injury sustained in the Ashes 2023 while Maxwell is suffering from ankle soreness and will only join the squad on Friday.

Captain Pat Cummins and former skipper Steve Smith however, are fit and will be playing the series opener on September 22.

Preparations for ODI World Cup

"We want to strike the balance between getting used to these conditions, hopefully winning some games, but we also don't want to get to that first game (of the World Cup) and already be cooked.

"No doubt we'll be trying a few different combinations, a few different players will get a chance but ideally we'd like to structure up pretty closely to how we'll play in the World Cup.

"So batters batting in similar positions, ... and as a captain I want to get used to how you use your bowlers over here, it might be a bit different to say South Africa or Australia. Does the second spinner play a part? Hopefully we get some answers over the next few games," Cummins said at the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

India to be without stalwarts

Both India and Australia will look to test their bench and reserve players in this series ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 starting next month.

India have also rested key players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya for the first two ODIs and will instead be playing Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna and Ravichandran Ashwin.

KL Rahul will lead India in the absence of Rohit. The rested players will however, return for the final ODI in Rajkot on September 27.

